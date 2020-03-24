IOC announces postponement of 2020 Summer Olympic Games

The Olympic Rings are displayed at the entrance of the IOC, International Olympic Committee headquarters during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

TOKYO, JAPAN (WBRE/WYOU-TV) In a statement released Tuesday morning, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo along with other officials held a conference call discussing the impact of COVID-19 and what it means to the 2020 games in Tokyo.

The release states, in the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.

The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.