SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire investigators are looking for a cause in a Scranton apartment fire that occurred Thursday afternoon.

According to fire officials on the scene, the call came in around 1:30 p.m. for a structure fire in the 200 block of Railroad Avenue.





The fire broke out in a two apartment building. The tenant of the apartment the fire broke out was not home at the time. A family of three lived in the other apartment.

There were no reported injuries.

Scranton Fire Department along with the bureau of investigation is looking for the cause of the fire.