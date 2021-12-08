Investigators eye suspect in multiple Pike County pharmacy robberies

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say may be involved in several robberies in Pike County.

State police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Lords Valley Pharmacy in Blooming Grove Township.

According to police, the robbery occurred on November 29th around 5:18 p.m. Police say the suspect pictured walked into the pharmacy and passed a note across the counter that read, “give me all Adderall, Xanax, oxycodone quickly quietly and no harm will come.”

Investigators stated the suspect had his hands in the front pocket gesturing as if he had a weapon. The suspect fled the scene in a silver Nissan Altima sedan.

Officials described the suspect as a male, 5’5 wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, blank pants black and white Nike sneakers, a dark mask, and tan latex gloves.

According to investigators, identical incidents occurred with what appears to be the same suspect, same vehicle and description. The incidents happened at Walgreens Pharmacy located on West Harford Street in Milford Borough, on September 7th and at Dingman Medical Center in Dingman Township, on September 9th.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online on their tip website.