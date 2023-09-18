EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several school districts in our region were dismissed early Monday after receiving what authorities say were unfounded threats.

At this time, police say none of the threats have been proven to be credible. We spoke to investigators about the impact of swatting calls.

Many families in the area received calls on Monday morning. Students were sent home due to unspecified threats which targeted local school districts and prompted a response from police.

“We take these calls very seriously, and when we find the person who’s making these threats or these calls, even if it’s just a prank, we’re gonna hold them accountable, they’ll be criminally charged, that’s how serious we take this,” said Trooper Bill Evans, Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P.

Swatting calls are deceptive. It involves making false reports of serious crimes to cause heavy responses from authorities.

“When somebody makes these calls, they may illicit response from law enforcement and other emergency services, and we respond, and sometimes you’re taking away our services from somebody who may actually be in distress or have a real emergency,” Trooper Evans added.

28/22 News spoke to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce who says swatting calls can lead to very serious consequences.

“Sending law enforcement, the fire department, ambulances to places that people are really in need of help, they can’t be there because they’re responding to these fake calls so we take them all very seriously and we’re going to be looking to send a message that this is something we take seriously and something that we want to be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Sanguedolce added.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s office is investigating the matter with municipal police officers and the FBI.

Again none of the threats to the local school districts were deemed credible.