WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a 21-year-old man.

According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, a crash occurred on West Fourth Street and the entrance ramp of Route 15 South on Monday evening in Williamsport.

Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr., Coroner responded to the scene of the crash where 21-year-old Maddyx Vollmer was pronounced dead.

Vollmer was riding his motorcycle east when he collided with a Ford F-150 that was traveling west and was then turning to take the ramp for Route 15 South.

The incident remains under investigation.