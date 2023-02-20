NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in different parts of Northumberland County over the weekend.

According to the Northumberland County Coroner’s office, on Saturday morning in Sunbury, a man was found dead on a bench near the Susquehanna River side of the flood protection wall.

A little later in the afternoon, coroner James Kelley stated that another man was found dead in Shamokin Creek in Tharptown.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.