Investigation ongoing after two teens drown in Susquehanna River

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation continues into the apparent drowning deaths of two teenage boys.

They were swimming in the Susquehanna River near Plymouth, Tuesday afternoon.







Joe Mazur, Wyoming Valley West School Board President, says both of the boys were students at Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth.

The school district is not releasing their names.

The school will provide grief counselors on Wednesday July 8th and Thursday July 9th.

Eyewitness News’ Andy Mehalshick talks with a local man who had fished the river his entire life. He talks about how the river can appear calm, but in reality it is extremely dangerous.