SHEPPTON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments Monday in an ongoing I-Team investigation into the arrest of a Schuylkill County man.

Eyewitness News first reported on Friday that 43-year-old Dennis Antonelli was arrested last month at his home in Sheppton.

The arrest was captured on a police officer’s body camera. But, Antonelli and his attorney Joe Nahas insist the police had no right or justification to enter Antonelli’s home.

On Monday Nahas filed a motion in Schuylkill County Court to have the charges against his client dropped. Nahas is also requesting that the officer’s actions be reviewed by the State Attorney General’s Office.

