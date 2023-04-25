BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Bloomsburg are investigating a rollover crash that left one man injured.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on Sunday, April 23 around 3:00 a.m. officers were called for a crash in the 400 block of West Main Street.

Once on the scene, police say one victim, a 20-year-old man from Sunbury was in an overturned red SUV.

The victim was able to exit the car with officers’ help and was taken to Bloomburg Geisinger Hospital for a head laceration. Police also note a parked car on West Main Street was severely damaged in the crash.

This incident currently is under investigation by Bloomsburg police.