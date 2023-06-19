MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details are emerging in the ongoing federal investigation into one current and two former Mount Carmel Borough Police Officers.

A federal grand jury indicted the three men last Friday, and on Monday, two men who say they were physically brutalized by the officers are speaking out.

The two men tell horrific details of the alleged abuse they say they suffered when they were arrested in Mount Carmel.

One man says he was beaten so badly, he slipped into in coma.

Lucas Klingerman says he will never forget what happened to him when he was arrested in Mount Carmel in 2021.

“They put me in the back of a cruiser. They took me to the station where they proceeded to choke me out twice. They made me sit in a holding cell for four and a half hours in that condition I was in before they took me to the hospital,” said Klingerman.

A federal grand jury indicted current officer 34-year-old Kyle Schauer, former officer 35-year-old Jonathan Mchugh, who left the force in November of 2022, and 51-year-old former Lieutenant David Donkohick, who retired in early 2022.

The indictment alleges they beat, punched, kicked, tased, and body-slammed people they arrested between 2018 and 2022.

Klingerman says he was one of these alleged victims and he points the finger of blame at Officer Mchugh. He says federal investigators reached out to him.

“At the end of the day, you know what they did was wrong. I mean, on multiple degrees. You know there not a lot of people who have an opportunity to speak up about this stuff. I agreed to talk to them,” Klingerman explained.

The I-Team also spoke to another man who says he was beaten so severely, he slipped into a coma and wants to make sure that it never happens again to anyone else.

“I feel like probably my case is probably the one thing that blew it up. That made it actually see the light to pursue the police,” an alleged victim told Eyewitness News.

I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick once again reached out to Mount Carmel Borough Officials for comment or reaction to the indictments and has not heard back.

The three officers were taken into federal custody Friday morning and It’s unknown what their status is as of Monday.

They face more than ten years in prison if convicted on these civil rights charges.