FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Freeland police are currently investigating a report of a missing and endangered woman.

According to the Freeland Police Department, Arielle Krouse, 30, was reported to have been suffering from a medical emergency Friday.

Freeland Police Department

Freeland Police Department

Police say there was no record of officers being dispatched and now her location is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Freeland Police Department at (570) 636-0111.