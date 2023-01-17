DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced an inmate at SCI Dallas was found dead in his cell as authorities investigate.

According to prison officials, Matthew Boyer, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:52 p.m. on January 13.

Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures. Boyer was pronounced deceased at 7:36 p.m.

Officials say Boyer was serving a 30 to 60-year sentence for third-degree murder that occurred out in Berks County. He was housed at SCI Dallas since August 2021.

The Luzerne County Coroner will be determining the cause of death.