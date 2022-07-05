EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Edwardsville police tell Eyewitness News an incident at the Eagle Ridge apartments is being investigated.

According to Edwardsville Police Department, a report came in from the complex manager at Eagle Ridge Apartments that an eyewitness saw a man firing a weapon at another man.

Officers are issuing a “be on the lookout” for a black vehicle that they believe is involved in the incident and left the scene before police arrived.

Police state at this time no injuries were reported and there is no evidence that anyone was shot. However, investigators are waiting to hear from hospitals if anyone was injured from a suspected gunshot wound.

Edwardsville police are continuing the investigation Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.