NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The investigation into a fire that killed 10 people, including three children, in Nescopeck last Friday continues.





Eyewitness News has learned that state troopers returned to the neighborhood Monday to interview neighbors about what they saw and heard the morning of the deadly blaze.

Neighbors say it’s been tough looking at the place where so many lives were lost.

Investigators have called this a “complicated criminal investigation.”





Meanwhile, the community continues to rally around the families of the victims. Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will report live from Nescopeck tonight on Eyewitness News.