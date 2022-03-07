Investigation into deadly juvenile shooting intensifies in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police say the investigation into a deadly shooting over the weekend is moving forward.

One juvenile male was killed and four others were injured.

Detectives tell Eyewitness News this investigation is intensifying, but they cannot release any additional information so as not to jeopardize the investigation.

We can tell you residents in this community want answers.

“Horrible, it’s bad, frustrating really. It’s not the town it was,” said Bill Weber, Hazleton.

Bill Weber owns Joyce and Bills Tavern on South Wyoming Street. The deadly shooting took place right outside his front door early Sunday.

“My friend she called me up told me what happened. I said you got to be kidding me. Just couldn’t believe it was never had no problems like that in 35 years,“ said Weber.







Investigators say just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday they were called to a scene of shots fired and a fight, at South Wyoming and Beech Streets.

As they arrived they found two male juveniles with gunshot wounds and they were taken to a hospital. Detectives then say they were alerted that three other male juveniles were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, they too had gunshot wounds.

One of the boys died while the other four were transferred to regional trauma centers. Community groups like the Dominican House say the community cannot tolerate gun violence.. Especially when it involves juveniles.

“So I think we have to investigate where the guns are coming from, “ said Victor Perez, President Dominican House of Hazleton

The names of the victims have not yet been officially released.