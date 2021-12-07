Investigation into cause of West Hazleton Weis Market fire continues

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search for the cause is underway, as is the clean-up from a massive fire at the Weis Market near Route 93 in West Hazleton.

The flames from the fire could be seen for miles Monday night, also damaged in the blaze was the nearby PetSmart.

The blaze lit up the nighttime skies. Officials on the scene say a PPL linesman spotted the flames just before 10:00 p.m. Dozens of firefighters from three counties responded.

The fire chief says high winds made fighting the fire a challenge.

“I was shocked how quickly it spread, we had to evacuate the roof immediately. Thick black smoke, we had zero visibility on the roof and on the ground, it was a little hairy there for a while,” explained Chief Richard Sparks of the West Hazleton Fire Department.

The chief believes the fire started in a heating and air condition ventilation unit that was located on the roof of the Weis Market.

Sparks also informed Eyewitness News that a West Hazleton firefighter has been admitted to the hospital for observation after breathing in too much smoke during Monday’s fire.

The store was evacuated once the flames were reported. The animals from the neighboring PetSmart were also evacuated. A state police fire marshal is investigating.

In a statement the Weis Market stated;