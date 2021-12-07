Investigation into cause of West Hazleton Weis Market fire continues

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search for the cause is underway, as is the clean-up from a massive fire at the Weis Market near Route 93 in West Hazleton.
The flames from the fire could be seen for miles Monday night, also damaged in the blaze was the nearby PetSmart.
The blaze lit up the nighttime skies. Officials on the scene say a PPL linesman spotted the flames just before 10:00 p.m. Dozens of firefighters from three counties responded.
The fire chief says high winds made fighting the fire a challenge.
“I was shocked how quickly it spread, we had to evacuate the roof immediately. Thick black smoke, we had zero visibility on the roof and on the ground, it was a little hairy there for a while,” explained Chief Richard Sparks of the West Hazleton Fire Department.
The chief believes the fire started in a heating and air condition ventilation unit that was located on the roof of the Weis Market.
Sparks also informed Eyewitness News that a West Hazleton firefighter has been admitted to the hospital for observation after breathing in too much smoke during Monday’s fire.
The store was evacuated once the flames were reported. The animals from the neighboring PetSmart were also evacuated. A state police fire marshal is investigating.
In a statement the Weis Market stated;
We are grateful to the West Hazleton Fire Department and Chief Richard Sparks along with the other participating fire companies for their rapid response to the fire. We are also grateful no one was seriously injured.
Presently, we are looking to relocate our Hazleton store’s pharmacy to a temporary location and hope to reopen within the next several weeks. Customers with pharmacy questions can call 1-866-999-9347. We will also reopen our West Hazleton Weis Gas N’ Go fuel center in the coming days.
We are currently in the process of reassigning this store’s 191 full and part-time associates to one of five Weis locations in the area and assessing the damage that occurred to the building.We believe the fire damage is contained to the roof while the store interior suffered smoke and water damage. As a precaution, we will destroy all the products in the store.
We will determine the extent of the damage to our store and develop a plan and timeline for repairing and reopening our store. We’ve been in Hazleton for more than 60 years and are grateful to the community for its long-time support.Weis Market