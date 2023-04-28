STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say the gender of human remains discovered in Stroudsburg Thursday is undetermined as of Friday.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., officers were called to the wooded area next to the Park Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 80 east after a borough employee discovered what was believed to be human remains.

Investigators said human remains were recovered from the wooded area and turned over to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office. Due to extensive decomposition, officials stated the gender of the deceased has not yet been determined.

An autopsy is scheduled for May 1 and further information will be released once an ID of the remains is determined and the next of kin is notified.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Robert Transue at rtransue@sarpd.com or by calling 570-421-6800-ext 1027.