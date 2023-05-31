ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State and local police are back on the scene as an investigation is underway for deadly a crash on Route 307.

The state police reconstruction unit was at the intersection of 307 and Blue Shutter Road where a fatal crash occurred on May 24.

Eyewitness News crews spotted police using a drone to help re-create the scene of the crash.

Coroner Timothy Rowland stated John A. Ciccone, 56, from Covington Township was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.