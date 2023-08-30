SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll confirms to 28/22 News that the Scranton Police Department filed criminal charges against four juveniles after a series of fights at Friday night’s West Scranton versus Riverside game in Lackawanna County.

Jessica Green told 28/22 News her 14-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son were among the hundreds of people at the game. Green says her daughter was beaten by fellow west Scranton students twice.

Officials say this remains an active investigation.