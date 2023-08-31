SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 28/22 News is continuing to follow the brutal attack on students at the first football game of the year at Scranton Memorial Stadium. Students that were allegedly involved are now being charged for their actions.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci spoke with the mom of one of the students who was attacked and she was relieved when she heard that her plea for help was being taken seriously.

Four juveniles were charged and the Scranton School District has started to make decisions based on their policies as well.

“My daughter wasn’t just attacked once guys. She was attacked twice by almost 15 kids, right in front of everybody,” said parent Jessica Green.

Green says pleas to the Scranton School Board on Monday have been answered. Four juveniles have been charged after a group attack on her 14-year-old daughter and other students at the first football game at Scranton Memorial Stadium last Friday.

“Mrs. Green, the police were also involved correct?” a school board member asked.

“Oh yeah, a little girl in the bathroom wound up calling the cops because they had the bathroom at the school locked down for 45 minutes,” said Green.

The Scranton Police Department investigated the fight resulting in charges being filed on the juveniles.

Chief Thomas Carroll told 28/22 News more charges are likely to follow, easing some of the worries that Green is carrying.

“I’m just grateful that finally, somebody’s taking this seriously enough that I could at least gain a little bit of trust back from my child who felt that an adult didn’t protect her that night,” Green said.

But with the start of the school year just around the corner, Green and fellow parents fear more than just football games.

“School starts in a couple of days, nothing was being done so far so to everyone it was, do we send our children to school?” Green asked.

The Scranton School District’s newly appointed acting superintendent Pat Laffey told 28/22 News the incident was unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

He stated that the students involved will be disciplined in accordance with the district’s code of conduct policies.

“This isn’t gonna be a huge battle but it’s a battle I’m gonna keep fighting until I know my children and all of the other children who are in the same situation are safe, and that is why we send our kids to school, right? We gotta make sure they learn but they’re also safe,” said Green.

Laffey also said that additional security will be placed at future games and that, at a minimum, the students involved will be banned from the remainder of the 2023 football season.

As mentioned, this is an ongoing investigation within the Scranton School District that 28/22 news will continue to follow, and keep you updated with the latest.