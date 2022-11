SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a deadly house fire in Bradford County.

The fire broke out Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Bensley Street.

After the fire was out, the coroner’s office says two people were found dead inside the house.

The Bradford County Coroner says the victims’ identities are not determined and that autopsies are scheduled.