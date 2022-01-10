Invalid registration leads to wanted man in Hazleton Police custody

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WOU) — Hazleton Police Officers say they arrested a wanted felon during a routine traffic stop, during the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Officers say, just after 12:15 a.m. on December 24, 2021, Hazleton Police Patrol Officers arrested Wilmer Cortorreal Ortega, 21, of Hazelton, due to a felony arrest warrant issued by the Hazleton Police Department (HPD) Narcotics Unit.

Police say Cortorreal Ortega was wanted on drug delivery and related charges stemming from a narcotics investigation that took place in 2020.

According to law enforcement, HPD Narcotics issued the arrest warrant for Cortorreal Ortega and other men in the area, for the sale of fentanyl within the City of Hazleton.

HPD Detectives and Patrol Officers organized numerous subject and traffic stops, resulting in numerous arrests and the seizure of hundreds of packets containing fentanyl.

Police say, after seeing a Dodge Charger with an expired registration, HPD Patrol Officers performed a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

Officers say they identified the passenger as Cortorreal Ortega, who was found to have a felony warrant and was taken into custody without incident.

Cotorreal Ortega was arrested and charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one felony count of conspiracy.

He was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment. His bail is set at $125,000 straight.