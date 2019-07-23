Interviews Begin for Scranton Mayor

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton City Council started the process of selecting an interim mayor on Monday. The interviewing process started for those interested in filling the seat left vacant by former Mayor Bill Courtright. Eyewitness News Reporter Revathi Janaswamy explains

The City Council of Scranton interviewed candidates for the seat of interim mayor, Monday. One by one, sixteen candidates were scheduled to be questioned about their motivations for running, as well as their budgetary experience and challenges they believe face the city. They were also asked about their plans for the next five months, if they were to be appointed.

“This is the first time this has ever happened in the city of Scranton. So it’s been a lot of work council and our staff to come up with a process that we felt was fair for people to apply and to give people a chance to make their case to be selected,” said Pat Rogan, Acting Mayor.

The council is selecting a new mayor after the former Mayor of Scranton, Bill Courtright, plead guilty to federal corruption charges and resigned from his positon in early July.

There were a wide array of candidates, but they all seemed to have a similar goal to gain back the citizens of Scranton’s trust in the government.

Wayne Evans, the first candidate interviewed who is also on the city council, conveyed his outrage about the situation.

“I’m mad. I’m mad about what happened. I’m mad about what was left behind. I’m mad about the political cesspool. When these people are identified they will be dealt with, swiftly and quickly.”

Each candidate spoke for about fifteen minutes to make their case for the position.

Rogan says the council hopes to choose the new interim mayor by the end of this week.