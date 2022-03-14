Interviews begin for Luzerne County manager finalists

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Candidates for Luzerne County manager have been filed down to the final three. Interviews for those candidates are taking place this week.

The first was conducted Monday with Randy Robertson in front of county council.

Councilman Gregory Wolovich Jr. tells Eyewitness News, Robertson most recently worked as city manager for Dover, Delaware. He also worked as city manager for several other cities across the country including Cordova, Alaska and Aberdeen, Maryland.

Other candidates for the position include acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo, who stepped in when former County Manager David Pedri resigned in July 2021.

David Johnston is also interviewing for the position this week, he previously served Covington, Kentucky as the city manager.

The interviews will continue on March 15 and 16. County council will vote on a manager on March 22.