PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday, Interstate 84 (I-84) eastbound was closed due to a crash Monday morning, but has since reopened.

PennDOT said the road was closed beginning at Exit 30 (Blooming Grove/Porters Lake) but as of 1:35 p.m., the roadway is now back open

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.