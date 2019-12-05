Interstate 81 to Expand



LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – PennDot announced plans for a major construction project on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

The project will see a widening to three lanes in sections between Exits 164 and 168.

Scheduled to start within the next three to five years, the project will cost about $250 million, with the goal of easing congestion and allowing tractor trailers to more easily flow into industrial parks.

