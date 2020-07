MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Interstate 81 southbound will be down to one lane tonight from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. and the Moosic exit will remain closed through September as PennDOT does resurfacing and repairs.

They say two lanes will be open during construction and the hours of work will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. An emergency exit ramp will be available for emergency vehicles to exit onto Moosic Street.