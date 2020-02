UPDATE: Interstate 81 has been cleared and is back open as of 12:46pm.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Interstate 81 North is closed in Susquehanna County from Exit 223, New Milford to Exit 230, Great Bend due to a jack knife tractor trailer.

A detour is in place. Motorists should use alternative routes when traveling in the area.