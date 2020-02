LENOX, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Traffic is being detoured off of Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County after a tractor trailer rolled onto its side early Wednesday morning.

Interstate 81 southbound is shut down and traffic is being detoured at exit 211 while crews clean up the scene.

Traffic in Lenox is being detoured off of Interstate 81 southbound at exit 211.

We’re told the road is expected to be closed for at least the next hour.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital to be checked out.