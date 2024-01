SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An interstate in Susquehanna County is closed after a crash.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Interstate 81 northbound from Exit 223 (New Milford/Lakeside) to Exit 230 (Great Bend/ Susquehanna) is closed due to a crash.

Officials say the estimated time for reopening is 4:00 p.m.

28/22 News will keep you updated as more news becomes available to us.

For updates regarding traffic and road closures visit 511PA.com.