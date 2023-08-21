EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced Monday there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 80 (I-80) beginning on Tuesday.

PennDOT officials say there will be lane restrictions on I-80 eastbound between Exit 242 (Mifflinville/Mainville) and Exit 256 (Nescopeck/Conyngham) in Luzerne County for deck repairs.

According to PennDOT work will take place Tuesday, August 22, and Wednesday, August 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Travelers are reminded when encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check conditions are major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.