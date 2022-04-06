EYEWITNESS NEWS — Interstate 80 (I-80) is closed in Monroe County due to a tractor-trailer being jackknifed.

According to the Monroe County Communication Center, I-80 is closed beginning at MM 310.1 due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The road is being shut down at Exit 309 Marshall’s Creek and Exit 310 Delaware Water Gap, for twp tractor-trailers that were also involved in a motor vehicle crash. There have been two injuries reported, however, the severity of the injuries is yet to be determined.





There have been no reports of fire or deaths reported at this time. There is no official word on when the road will be reopened.

