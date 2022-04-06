UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is cleared of all debris from the crash and is now back open for travel. I-80 reopened at 8:20 p.m.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 80 (I-80) eastbound, in Luzerne County closed Wednesday afternoon due to a tractor-trailer crash.

According to PennDOT I-80 eastbound is closed starting at mile marker 252 in Luzerne County due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Crews are working to clear the road and the estimated time of reopening is 7:00 p.m.

Drivers can always check up to date road conditions at 511PA.