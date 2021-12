EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A portion of Interstate 80 Eastbound in Hope Township Warren New Jersey is reportedly closed after a truck overturned.

According to 511NJ.org the truck overturned west of exit 12 in Hope Township. Officials have shut down all lanes while they clear the scene, they say it will be a 10-15 minute delay.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.