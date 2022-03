MONTOURSVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 80 (I-80) eastbound is closed due to a fire in Northumberland County.

PennDOT says both lanes of I-80 eastbound are closed at MM 215, Exit 215/Route 254, in Northumberland County, due to a tractor-trailer fire.

According to PennDOT, a detour using local roads is in place and drivers should be alert, expect travel delays and drive with caution.

Motorists can always check up-to-date road conditions on 511PA or visit PennDOT’s website.