WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials and business owners in a Luzerne County community say a planned bridge replacement project could have a devastating impact on that community.

PennDOT will replace the bridges on Interstate 80 in White Haven. The $149,000,000 project is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024.

But borough officials say they are now just learning details about the project that they claim will have a negative effect on traffic and the borough’s economy.

