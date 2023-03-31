WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, Wilkes University hosted a flag-raising ceremony to honor the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The event was organized by the student-led gender & sexuality alliance. The group provides support and resources for people of all gender and sexual orientations,

The flag contains five horizontal stripes in the colors blue, pink, and white. The transgender flag was raised at The Fenner Quadrangle Flagpole on campus, in a special ceremony, several students spoke about what this meant to them as a college community.

“We’re all about just trans people being visible, being welcomed, being proud in our existence, and raising a flag here on campus is to show that this is a safe place and that trans people are welcome here,” said Claire Wynne, Vice President of GSA

The flag was designed by Monica Helms, an American transgender woman in 1999, it serves as a symbol of acceptance for the community.