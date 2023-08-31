WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day, the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose and the stigma that surrounds those impacted by it.

28/22 News spoke to organizations in Luzerne County about how they’re working in our communities to raise awareness.

It’s a crisis taking the lives of millions across the world; overdose.

Over the last 20 years, drug use and overdose deaths have increased significantly with the estimated number of people using opioids globally doubling to 61.3 million in 2020.

Its impact changing the lives of many like Pamela Keefe.

“Michalene died from an overdose of, it was like poly-substance of fentanyl,” said Pamela Keefe the founder of Michalene’s Mission.

22-year-old Michalene died back in 2018 her mother Pamela started Michalene’s Mission, an outreach harm reduction and prevention service.

“I think a lot of people are embarrassed to know that, ‘Oh, I lost my kid to an overdose,’ you know, but I didn’t want my daughter’s name to go in vain,” Keefe continued.

Keefe works with organizations like the Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services educating the public on how to use Naloxon, also known as Narcan, and spreading the dangers of new drugs hitting the streets like xylazine.

“It’s a horse tranquilizer that’s an additive to the fentanyl and heroin dope,” says Stefanie Wolownik, a prevention education specialist at Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services.

In NEPA, Luzerne County is ranked the third highest rate of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.

Wolownik says raising awareness for campaign events like International Overdose Awareness Day is working toward change in our communities.

“Those conversations have to start. There’s still such a stigma around substance use disorder, and alcohol use disorder. It’s like they’re bad people, they’re no good. I mean we even have terrible names and we’re trying to change that language,” Wolownik added.

Productive change that continues to recognize those who go unseen.

“Every day that we can keep that person alive, is another day of hope. That they will get the help that they need. Help and hope,” Wolownik continued.

Thursday marks International Overdose Awareness Day, a candlelight vigil will be held at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre at 6:00 p.m. Thursdayto remember those who lost their lives to overdose.

