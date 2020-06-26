Internal investigation into alleged misconduct by Schuylkill County Commissioner finalized

Breaking News
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Schuylkill County Commissioner is under internal investigation for alleged misconduct.

Schuylkill County Administrator Gary Bender confirmed to Eyewitness News that the Human Resources office along with County Risk Managers concluded an investigation into alleged misconduct by County Commissioner George Halcovage.

Bender says the report was finalized Thursday and brought to the other two commissioners Friday.

County officials expect to release more information next week. Attempts to reach Commissioner Halcovage were not successful as of the publishing of this article.

As of now no criminal charges have been filed.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you the latest details as they become available.

