Intermittent lane restrictions announced for I-84 East in Pike County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT has announced that there will be intermittent lane restrictions on I-84 East and West between exits 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) and 34 (Lords Valley/Dingmans Ferry) for sweeping.
Restrictions will be in place Tuesday, March 23 and continue until Wednesday, March 24, going from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.
