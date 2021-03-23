Intermittent lane restrictions announced for I-84 East in Pike County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT has announced that there will be intermittent lane restrictions on I-84 East and West between exits 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) and 34 (Lords Valley/Dingmans Ferry) for sweeping.

Restrictions will be in place Tuesday, March 23 and continue until Wednesday, March 24, going from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.

