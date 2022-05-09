PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Our region has shown enormous generosity helping people nearly a world away. Donation drives have popped up all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania, supporting the people of war-torn Ukraine.

Monday night, a Luzerne County church showed the public how they have aided in the humanitarian effort.

Local religious leaders said the relief efforts and the conversation surrounding the crisis in Ukraine should go beyond the church walls

Rev. Myron Myronyok of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church says “We will celebrate victory very soon. Thank you, all of you. God bless you”

Monday evening, an interfaith meeting called Discover Ukraine centered around culture rather than creed.

Rabbi Larry Kaplan of Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre noted “Father Andrii got this great idea to come back together not for prayer necessarily but for cultural recognition. For us to be able to sit down together and learn from each other and learn a little bit about the history and everything like that.”

The meeting at St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church in Pittston featured presentations from Catholic and Jewish religious leaders.

They addressed past and present events in Ukraine, and provided historical context regarding the Jewish population of Ukraine.

“That for a thousand years the Jewish population of Ukraine was hand-in-hand with their Ukrainian brothers and sisters.” said Rabbi Larry Kaplan

Speakers discussed the current crisis in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, and their efforts to help.

Father Andrii Dumnych of St. Michael Byzantine church in Pittston told Eyewitness News, “What people donated in the last two months since this war began. What we bought, we bought medicine, supplies and everything else. How that helped refugees and everybody else there in Ukraine.”

They shared photos of donations they collected arriving in Ukraine.

Father Andrii explained where donations make the biggest impact.

“Our first step was to find a monetary donation to support our military.”

They even helped to buy a car for Ukrainian troops.

“Those pictures remind me of where I came from and just encourage me to do much more. I could not be there unfortunately but we together could do so much more,” said Dumnych

Relief efforts are still ongoing, you can donate here.