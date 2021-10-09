Inspiring the next generation of pilots in Luzerne County

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You might have seen or heard the dozens of airplanes flying over the Wyoming Valley Saturday. They were part of an annual aviation celebration in Luzerne County.

It was an unforgettable day in the sky for some young aspiring pilots here at the Wyoming Valley Airport.

All eyes were on the sky for the 10th annual “Airport Day” celebration. The community event hosted by valley aviation and the Wyoming Valley airport featured live music, food, vendors, and of course, airplane rides.

Local pilots took people of all ages on scenic tours from above. Some of the aircraft included a Cessna 172 and an R44 helicopter. It was all run by volunteers, including members of the Luzerne County civil air patrol.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation of pilots in our area.

“On our way back to the airport I got to drive the airplane and I thought that was a really cool experience. I’ve loved airplanes my whole life so it’s my dream to be in one today,” said Tyler Stephens from Swoyersville.

This year's proceeds benefit the Lackawanna Police Academy.