DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a week of camp, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) style, for dozens of kids in Lackawanna County.

Marching and chanting could be heard across Marywood University’s Campus in Dunmore.

After two years off, due to COVID, Camp Cadet hosted by Pennsylvania State Police Troop R is back in action.

Wednesday, a state police helicopter landed on the softball field and the cadets got to learn all about it. The goal of the program is to give kids ages 12 to 15 a front-row seat to the diverse criminal justice system and how it works.

“We try to teach them everything they need to help further their lives. Punctuality, being on time for everything, following different types of steps, and regulations. It’s a fun camp. We do scuba diving, they have their pt every morning,” explained Trooper Robert Urban, Camp Director, and Community Services Officer, PSP Troop R.

Local troopers, police officers, and volunteers make the week-long camp happen. More than 60 cadets from all different backgrounds are taking part.

“My dad is in the law enforcement, and I always wanted to be like him,” said Eva Kaszuba of Archbald.

Eva Kaszuba says she’s enjoying meeting new people and training like a state trooper.

“I’ve made a lot of new friends, been beating a lot of the boys in running and swimming, just all-around fun, doing cool things,”Kaszuba added.

Irelyn Roberts plans to pursue a future in the military and law enforcement.

“When I get older I want to go into the Coast Guard, go to Florida State University, and then join the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit,” stated Irelyn Roberts of Dingman’s Ferry.

Roberts says her time spent at camp has encouraged her to dream big.

“It makes me feel better knowing that more people want to do this and can relate to stuff with me,” added Roberts.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop R serves Lackawanna, Wayne Susquehanna, and Pike counties.

To learn more about enrolling in next summer’s free Camp Cadet, head to the Troop R Camp Cadet website.