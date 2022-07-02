MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— We could all use a little inspiration, and we found some Saturday night at PNC Field.

It didn’t even have anything to do with the score of tonight’s RailRiders game

“Go RailRiders!” shouted Tommy Smith.

Applause rang out as Tommy Smith was introduced as Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders’ honorary bat boy. Smith has special needs, but he’s no stranger to the dugout.

After a big hug from the Champ and pictures with the players, the 31-year-old put on his helmet and got to work.

“It means an awful lot. It’s awful nice that they called him up. He’s worked with some of the guys that are on the team, so it was exciting to see them reunited a bit. But this is really special for him,” said Tom Smith Sr., Tommy’s dad.

Since 2016, he’s been the bat boy for the Yankee’s former AA affiliate, the Trenton Thunder, in his home state of New Jersey.

“He loves this job and he works hard at it and it gives him a purpose, getting up in the morning, it’s a job for him,” Smith’s dad told Eyewitness News.

In addition to being a Yankees super-fan, Smith is passionate about playing sports and has medaled at the Special Olympics. His dad is his biggest supporter and has seen him flourish on the field.

“I was a little hesitant when we first started this journey because some people can still kind of be mean, but the baseball world has just been tremendous. Everybody accepts him, he’s made friends,” said Smith’s dad.

Smith shared plenty of special moments with people during the packed game against the Buffalo Bison.

The RailRiders hope to offer the same experience to fans like smith.

“It’s something we should do more of. We should be able to get out in the community more, and do more for our special needs individuals,” said Adam Marco, the Director of Communications with the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

“It’s just the best thing that could have happened for him,” Smith’s dad concluded.