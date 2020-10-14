Inside look at State Police Academy use of force training

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News is at the State Police Academy in Hershey Wednesday, where a use of force training demonstration is taking place.







The program is aimed at explaining the training that cadets undergo in how to respond to situations that could turn violent.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have a behind-the-scenes look at the training as well as reaction from community members — some of whom have called for reforms in use of force training, on later editions of Eyewitness News.