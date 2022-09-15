HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A company that specializes in innovative farming techniques is coming to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Upward Farms is one of the nations leading indoor farm companies that combined so-called modern vertical farming with the traditional farming practices of aquaponics.









Company officials say their techniques will help address food supply chain issues.

The business located in Hanover Township will create 125 jobs

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m.