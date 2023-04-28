WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An inmate serving a 324-month sentence was sentenced to an extra four years and three months for allegedly slashing another inmate’s face.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday, Louis Borrero, 39, an inmate at United States Penitentiary, Canaan, in Waymart, Wayne County, to an extra four years and three months in prison for assaulting another inmate.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Borrero assaulted the inmate by slashing his face with a razor blade on July 16, 2021, at USP Canaan.

At the time of the assault, Borrero was serving a 324-month sentence for drug trafficking, robbery, and firearms violations.

U.S. Officials say the victim’s injuries required nine sutures.