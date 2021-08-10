Inmate charged after unprovoked attack on corrections officer, police say

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An inmate in Northumberland County Jail is being charged on three counts including aggravated assault.

According to police reports, an incident took place in the Northumberland County jail on July 17 where 26-year-old inmate Patrick Gurdak attacked corrections officer Dylan Reinard after the officer opened his cell door.

At the time of the attack, officers say Gurdak was in administrative hold but was not in the prescribed restraints.

Reinard states in his report that other inmates were taunting Gurdak, who then said he needed to go to the medical department.

After the officer made the arrangements to take him the report states that as Reinard opened the cell door Gurdak hit the officer with his right fist, he then grabbed the officer by the neck from behind and both fell to the floor, the offender then punched Reinard in the face.

Reinard was able to radio a call for assistance and Gurdak only stopped the attack when responding officers arrived, police say.

Gurdak is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.