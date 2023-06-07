EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal inmate was indicted Tuesday on charges of assaulting a corrections officer.

The United States Attorney`s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Lawrence Anthony Christie, age 32, a federal inmate incarcerated at FCI Schuylkill, was indicted on Tuesday by a federal grand jury on a charge of assaulting certain officers or employees.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that on May 14, 2021, Christie struck and caused physical contact with a corrections officer resulting in bodily injury.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is up to 20 years imprisonment,

a term of supervised release, and a fine.