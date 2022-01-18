Inmate gets over 2 years added to sentence for stabbing at USP Canaan

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal inmate was sentenced to over two-and-half years in prison for stabbing another inmate in Wayne County.

According to U.S. Department of Justice, Andrew Daniels, 41, an inmate at U.S Penitentiary Canaan (USP Canaan), was sentenced on Friday, to 31 months in prison for repeatedly stabbing another inmate.

The victim was treated for eight puncture wounds around the upper chest and abdomen, Gurganus said.

According to a press release, Daniels’ sentence will run consecutively to the 47-year sentence he is already serving.